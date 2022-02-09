FCA encourages firms to transition from synthetic LIBOR to permanent and robust alternatives

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, the Bank of England and a Working Group today encouraged the financial companies using synthetic LIBOR to adopt permanent and robust alternatives to the controversial LIBOR.

Most LIBOR settings were published for the final time in the end of last year. The FCA has clearly stated that synthetic LIBOR is a temporary bridge to RFRs and it may not be available at the end of 2022.

As a result, the majority of the industry transitioned into Sonia, as f £13 trillion LIBOR-referencing contracts converted to SONIA in December 2021.