FCA ceases synthetic sterling LIBOR at end-March 2023

Steffy Bogdanova
September 29, 2022 4:22 pm

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Thursday its decision to permanently cease the publication of 1 and 6-month synthetic sterling LIBOR settings on 31 March 2023.

The UK regulator previously required the administrator of LIBOR, ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA), to continue publication of the 1-, 3- and 6-month sterling and yen LIBOR settings for one more year after the end of 2021, using a synthetic methodology.

Today’s decision follows the release of a consultation paper last June. The FCA seeking feedback from the industry on its plans to bring the permanent cessation of the synthetic settings.

FCA stated:

We have no intention to use our powers to compel IBA to continue to publish the 1- and 6-month synthetic sterling LIBOR settings.

The regulator added:

Market participants need to ensure they are prepared for the permanent cessation of 1- and 6-month synthetic sterling LIBOR on 31 March 2023. However, the deadline for permanently ceasing synthetic yen LIBOR has been previously set for the end of 2022.

