FCA announces plans to reform UK listing regime

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) today revealed its plans to introduce reforms regarding the listing regime. According to the official announcement, the authority will make steps to make the way companies list in the UK more competitive.

Under one of the regulator’s suggestions, companies wanting to list in the United Kingdom would no longer have to choose between 2 different segments with different branding and standards.

Last year, the FCA made several steps to improve the regime. The measures included lowering free float levels, allowing certain forms of dual class share structures and introducing digital financial reporting.