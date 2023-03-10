CySEC adds seven more unregulated firms to warning list

The regulator added six unauthorized websites to its warning list which do not belong to entities authorised by CySEC to provide investment services.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) today alerted investors of several unregulated brokers and fake websites

Additionally, the Cypriot regulator warned the public that the website www.ims-crypto.com is not connected to an entity registered with CySEC as Crypto Asset Service Provider.

The Cypriot watchdog stated:

CySEC urges investors to consult its website (www.cysec.gov.cy), before conducting business with investment firms, in order to ascertain the entities which are licensed to provide investment services and/or investment activities.

Earlier in January, CySEC added five more companies to its warning list.