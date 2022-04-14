HYCM announces the release of new mobile app HYCM Trader

Moreover, clients can contact our support team directly from the app via a variety of channels available in the integrated support function. All of this, together with the other benefits that HYCM offers such as regulation, the safety of funds, and expertise, make this a high-end product aiming to satisfy all the trading needs of our clients.

We focused on developing a clean, modern interface and making it an intuitive, user-friendly app so that even novice traders can quickly grasp how to use it. The trading functionality allows users to place pending orders with stop-loss and take-profit limits, deposit and withdraw funds, manage their accounts, and set price alerts.

The new mobile trading app allows users to buy and sell a wide range of financial markets directly within the app. It includes integrated real-time support, which is available in 4 languages. The app is available for download from the Google Play and Apple App Store .

The newly released HYCM Trader app offers a wide range of instruments to trade including forex, commodities, metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies (depending on jurisdiction). Users on the app can make selections from categories like Popular, Large Cap, and Big Tech to find their desired instruments, and save them to their Watchlist for faster access.

Additionally, HYCM Trader offers free technical analysis indicators, which are available from responsive charts in different graph styles and various time frames. They are designed to help easily identify potential trades in the market, as well as a News section and an Economic Calendar provided by Trading Central to help traders stay up to date with important events.

To celebrate its 45 anniversary, HYCM Capital Markets Group released in February a diverse portfolio of businesses in capital markets, financial services, investments, property, education, and charity.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is sponsored and does not represent the opinions of LeapRate