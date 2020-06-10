BidFX updates mobile app to improve remote trading

Electronic forex trading solutions provider BidFX announced a major upgrade to its mobile app to meet the growing demand from market participants to securely manage and trade when working remotely.

The app’s latest version, which became available on 1 June, allows traders to track and amend orders originally entered into office desktop computers through their mobile phones. The new enhancement comes at a time when some financial institutions plan to move staff back to a safe office environment, while others continue to work remotely.

Other new features include standard tenors and broken dates, the ability to create and amend stop orders, and the capability to change limit orders so remote traders can keep up to speed on how close they are to executing a trade.