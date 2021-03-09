BidFX adds multifaceted data and analytics suite for FX trading to its offering

BidFX, cloud-based provider of electronic FX trading solutions for institutions, today announced the launch of BidFX Data and Analytics.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX Group released the latest addition to its suite of offerings for financial institutions, which includes an EMS platform, risk and compliance modules and transaction cost analysis (TCA).

The launch provides banks, hedge funds and asset managers with access to tools to manage the collection and cloud storage of client-specific liquidity streams, as well as monitor composite rates across multiple FX products. The new offering gives institutional players a comprehensive view of the pricing, market impact and liquidity for every transaction.