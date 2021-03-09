Menu

BidFX adds multifaceted data and analytics suite for FX trading to its offering

Platforms March 9, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


BidFX, cloud-based provider of electronic FX trading solutions for institutions, today announced the launch of BidFX Data and Analytics.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX Group released the latest addition to its suite of offerings for financial institutions, which includes an EMS platform, risk and compliance modules and transaction cost analysis (TCA).

The launch provides banks, hedge funds and asset managers with access to tools to manage the collection and cloud storage of client-specific liquidity streams, as well as monitor composite rates across multiple FX products. The new offering gives institutional players a comprehensive view of the pricing, market impact and liquidity for every transaction.

Daniel Chambers, BidFX Global Head of Data and Analytics commented:

The ability to efficiently harness, normalise and analyse FX data has become increasingly vital for refining execution strategies and evaluating counterparties. The launch of this product arms our clients with tools to provide valuable insights in real time.

Today, having a secure platform is not enough; traders need access to fast and reliable market data and analytics. The latest expansion of the BidFX suite greatly streamlines market analysis, liquidity provision, back-testing and more, making it an essential addition to any FX trader’s toolkit.

BidFX recently announced that State Street, financial services provider to institutional investors, made its four FX algorithmic strategies available on the BidFX platform.

