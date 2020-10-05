Weekly forex data: trade and the RBA in focus

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Shares in Europe have generally started the week positively after very strong eurozone-wide retail sales. The annual figure for August was up 3.7% against the consensus of around 2.2%. Meanwhile some risk-on instruments have made gains on reports that Donald Trump, who recently contracted covid-19, might soon be discharged from hospital. The dollar has generally remained weak so far today though in the aftermath of Friday’s disappointing NFP, the last before the presidential election.

There was no news from central banks last week, with most continuing record quantitative easing and trying to analyse the outlook for the final quarter of 2020. The main event in monetary policy this week is tomorrow morning’s meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia, but the National Bank of Poland is also due to meet on Wednesday.

This week’s most important regular data is balance of trade, which comes from all of Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK and the USA. It’s a particularly big week for Canadian data, with job reports on Friday afternoon and Ivey PMI on Wednesday as well.

Political news has somewhat less potential to generate volatility this week but still should not be ignored. Ongoing Brexit talks and the reactions to these in markets are key, and while American markets are mostly focusing on the President’s illness, polling and rhetoric on the election could return to the fore over the next few days.

US dollar-Canadian dollar, four-hour

The greenback declined against the loonie last week despite oil’s losses. Wednesday’s quarterly American GDP at negative 31.4% wasn’t quite as bad as expected but still the largest quarterly contraction ever recorded of the USA’s economy. Inconsistent governmental response is one of the main reasons for the USA being the worst affected country from covid-19, especially when contrasted here with Canada’s comparatively timely and competent management of the situation.

The current test of the 100 SMA continues so far this week, and a lack of conviction is apparent among buyers given the series of long wicks at the end of last week. A retest of the 0% weekly Fibonacci retracement area, i.e. the starting point for the dollar in January, looks favourable sooner or later unless there’s a sudden change in the tone of fundamentals.

Apart from this week’s key trade data, USDCAD is of course inversely correlated with oil. Regular releases affecting the price of crude will probably bring movement here tomorrow and Wednesday.