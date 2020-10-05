Daily Market News: Stocks gain on chance Trump leaves hospital on Monday

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for October 5, 2020.

Asian markets climbed overnight to start the week on the front foot after reports that President Trump could leave hospital as early as today. European markets have also opened positively with the FTSE and Dax up 0.5% a piece. US futures are also signalling similar gains.

Markets were rattled late last week after it was announced he had contracted the virus. The weekend news cycle was a mess of contradictory reports about the President’s health, as investors were still digesting the week’s chaotic presidential debate. Trump’s illness poses questions both around what it means for the election, and the impact it may have on Democrat lawmakers’ efforts to get a new multi-trillion dollar stimulus package through the Senate.

The news also overshadowed Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department, which showed a slowing rate of recovery in the US labour market in September. During the month, employers added 661,000 jobs, less than any of the preceding four months – and well below consensus estimates of 850,000.

Chaotic Friday tempers a positive week

Up until Friday, all three major US stock indices had been poised to close more than 2% higher for the week, but Friday’s job numbers and Trump’s Covid diagnosis sent stocks sharply lower. The Nasdaq Composite was hit hardest, ending the day 2.2% down and capping its gain for the week at 1.5%. It’s worth noting that despite more recent turbulence, the Nasdaq’s performance in Q2 and Q3 is still the best two-quarter result for the index since 2000, according to analysts at John Hancock Investments.

Major airline stocks such as Delta and United finished in the green on Friday despite the broader sell off, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked airlines to delay job cuts, following the expiration of a bailout deal that prohibited layoffs until October 1. Pelosi raised the prospect of an airline support bill separate to the main Covid-19 stimulus package currently being fought over by lawmakers.

One intriguing piece of corporate news that came out on Friday is that Florida-based NextEra, the world’s largest solar and wind power generator, has now passed ExxonMobil in terms of market cap. The firm’s stock is up 16.1% year-to-date, versus Exxon’s 50% plus loss.

S&P 500: -1% Friday, +3.6% YTD (+1.5% last week)

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.5% Friday, -3% YTD (+1.9% last week)

Nasdaq Composite: -2.2% Friday, +23.4% YTD (+1.5% last week)

Cineworld may shut hundreds of US cinemas

In the UK, the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 also both delivered a positive week, with the 250 (+2.1%) leading the charge. Asset managers were among the week’s leaders, with Liontrust Asset Management, Standard Life Aberdeen and M&G all delivering double digit gains. It was a positive week for the UK’s banking giants too, with NatWest, Lloyds and HSBC also enjoying significant gains.

In corporate news over the weekend, Cineworld made headlines after it said it is considering a temporary shutdown of its US cinema chain Regal, which is the country’s second largest. Following months of closures, Regal began reopening its locations in July, but the industry is facing significant challenges from both a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and the delay or straight-to-digital release of major films. Last month, London-listed Cineworld reported a loss of $1.6bn and warned it may need to raise additional funds to survive if a new wave of lockdowns hit.