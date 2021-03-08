Weekly forex data: stimulus progress boosts markets

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Markets have started another week fairly positively as the American fiscal stimulus plan passed in the Senate on Saturday local time. The $1.9 trillion package is now expected to be signed into law by around 14 March. This preview of weekly forex data looks at euro-Aussie dollar (EURAUD), gold-dollar (XAUUSD) and dollar-yuan (USDCNH) and some of the most important releases set to affect these symbols during the week ahead.

There was no significant activity among central banks last week, although Jerome Powell and other senior members of the Federal Open Market Committee have continued to stress ongoing ultra-easy monetary policy to support economic recovery. This week sees the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank meet, which are likely to provoke some movement for the Canadian dollar and the euro at least in the short term.

This week’s most important regular data are American annual inflation and core inflation on Wednesday afternoon GMT. Given the Fed’s abandonment of clear targets for inflation and commitment to keeping policy very dovish, inflation might continue to be an important driver for commodities like gold and oil but less so for currencies.

Other key figures this week include German inflation and balance of trade, Chinese inflation and Australian sentiment. Politics is expected to remain in focus throughout the week as the American government pushes fiscal stimulus and the meeting of China’s National People’s Congress continues.

Euro-Aussie dollar, daily

The euro has continued to move downward over the last few weeks against trade-sensitive and ‘risk on’ currencies like the Aussie dollar, although since late last month there haven’t been any new lows. Yields from Australian 10-year bonds have reached highs of nearly two years around 1.75% and the Reserve Bank of Australia remains committed to buying another A$100 billion of government debt over the next few months. Generally speaking, economic recovery looks slightly stronger in Australia than in the eurozone considering data this quarter so far.

This chart’s key technical area since the end of last year has been the 38.2% weekly Fibonacci fan based on the euro’s retreat from March 2020’s high to A$1.61 in late August last year. The first obvious candidate for support over the next few weeks is the next major psychological area around A$1.50. To the upside, each of the moving averages might function as a resistance as the 50 SMA from Bands has done in 2021 so far.