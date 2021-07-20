Weekly forex data: looking ahead to the ECB

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

‘Risk on’ has generally weakened so far this week with European shares mostly posting losses and crude oil moving down after OPEC+’s latest deal to increase production. The spread of the Delta variant of covid-19 amid relatively low rates of vaccination in various countries has generated some nervousness in markets around the world. The main focus this week is on the statement and press conference of the European Central Bank, but eyes are also on emerging markets on Thursday and Friday. This preview of weekly data looks at the releases likely to affect EURZAR and USDRUB.

There was no very significant news in monetary policy last week, with the central banks of Japan, Turkey, New Zealand and Canada all leaving rates on hold as expected. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced the end of its bond-buying programme; Turkey and Japan’s central banks were also somewhat positive on the outlook for the rest of the year while the Bank of Canada was overall neutral.

This week’s key event is the ECB’s statement on Thursday just before noon GMT. The Executive Board is likely to remain noncommittal and stress its tolerance of inflation temporarily above 2%, but hints on how its members view the eurozone’s economy into Q4 are likely to be key. The South African Reserve Bank and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation are also due to meet this week.

There is no globally important regular data due this week. The key regional release though is South African inflation on Wednesday. There’s also an unusual number of key data due from Russia. This week then is likely to be highly active for the rand and ruble given these high impact releases and the meetings of the SARB and CBRF on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Euro-rand, daily

Considering the scope of recent civil disorder in parts of South Africa and its likely effect on economic recovery – not to mention creating ideal conditions for newer, more infectious variants of covid-19 to spread – the rand’s losses have been limited over the last few weeks. South Africa’s level 4 lockdown will continue until 25 July.