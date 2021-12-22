Weekly data: US GDP ahead of the holidays

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Shares have generally recovered cautiously so far this week as sentiment has improved, while EU natural gas reached new record highs. Among currencies the biggest mover so far has been the lira, which has bounced strongly after news of a new governmental programme to protect savings from fluctuations. Otherwise this is likely to be a fairly slow week as the USA and many other major economies take a day off on Friday. This preview of weekly data looks at gold and dollar-peso ahead of American data on Wednesday and Thursday.

Central banks were in strong focus last week as the Fed, ECB and BoE all met, with the BoE surprising some by hiking its bank rate to 0.25% from the record low of 0.1%. Generally speaking, the current impression is that central banks will need to taper QE more quickly and decisively in the first quarter of next year given strong, ongoing pressure from inflation, which is continuing to increase in many countries. However, the People’s Bank of China made a very small cut of 0.05% to its loan prime rate yesterday morning GMT. This week there are no meetings of major central banks.

It’s also a fairly inactive week in terms of regular economic data, but participants in markets are looking ahead to American GDP on Wednesday followed by personal income and personal spending on Thursday. Regionally important releases centre on Mexico, which will release retail sales and job data in the middle of the week followed by balance of trade on Friday.

Gold, daily

Gold hasn’t moved very much so far this week as initial lows yesterday by many major indices have been recovered at least somewhat while traders also weigh the balance between a more hawkish outlook for monetary policy with expectations of high inflation lasting well into 2022. So far, the troubled progress of the American government’s Build Back Better hasn’t affected havens significantly.