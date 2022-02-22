Weekly data: RBNZ and US GDP

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

This week in markets started fairly quietly with a holiday in the USA for Washington’s Birthday and declines for many European shares as participants continued to focus on tension around eastern Ukraine. With commodities still experiencing high volume of trading amid very high inflation and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand likely to hike its cash rate on Wednesday morning, this preview of weekly data considers XAUUSD and NZDUSD.

There wasn’t much activity last week among central banks, with the likelihood of a two-step hike by the Fed next month now having dropped below 20%. This Wednesday, eyes are on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand which is widely expected to hike its cash rate to 1%. Annual non-core inflation at 5.9% is lower than in the USA but still a significant challenge, so this might be the start of a cycle of rate hikes.

The most important regular data this week come from the USA, specifically GDP growth on Thursday and income and spending on Friday. This isn’t likely to be a particularly active week but there might be opportunities for commodities and the Kiwi dollar as sentiment possibly changes from Tuesday’s open.

Gold, daily

Gold’s decisive breakout has been halted for now around the key psychological area of $1,900. The focus remains on 40-year highs in American annual inflation combined with opinions among some participants that the Fed isn’t acting quickly enough to tackle rising prices. Although tension between the USA and various European countries on one side and Russia on the other has remained quite high, the immediate threat of war seems to have receded at least for now, so demand for havens has decreased.