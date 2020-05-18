Weekly data preview: more stimulus in view from the Fed

The following article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

This week started with an increasing divorce between stock markets and the real economy. Various Asian and European shares have moved up so far today in the aftermath of Jerome Powell’s comments indicating openness to expansion of the Fed’s current lending programmes. Gold meanwhile has moved up to a fresh seven-year high.

Central banks weren’t particularly active last week with most having cut nearly to zero already. Banxico though cut its benchmark rate to 5.5% on Thursday night GMT as expected. This week sees the PBoC and the Bank of Thailand meet on Wednesday, with a cut to 0.25% expected by the latter, then on Thursday the CBRT is expected to cut its one-week repo rate to 7.75%.

Japanese quarterly GDP growth this morning indicated that Japan has now followed France, Germany and a number of other countries into recession. Some of the most important data coming up this week include tomorrow’s claimant count change and ZEW sentiment.

Gold-dollar, four-hour

XAU-USD has jumped since the second half of last week, breaking the important psychological area of $1,750. Expectations of even longer economic recoveries around the world have combined with increasing tension between the USA and China plus exceptionally loose fiscal policy to produce ideal conditions for the yellow metal to make gains.

From a technical perspective, though, the current scenario of clear buying saturation would usually mean that a retracement is likely in the near future. Gold is on track to complete its seventh successive close outside the upper deviation of Bollinger Bands (50, 0, 2) and the slow stochastic (15, 5, 5) at 94 is very close to the maximum reading. Volume has also decreased significantly in May so far compared with the average in April.

There probably won’t be much direction from American data this week, so it’s likely that most traders will monitor statements from central bankers. Events in stock markets and the disconnect between these and the real economy are also key factors.

Key data points

Thursday 21 May, 12.30 GMT: initial jobless claims (16 May) – consensus 2.4 million, previous 3 million

Brent, four-hour

Both of the main benchmarks of crude oil have continued to make gains since the second half of last week. The outlook for demand in the second half of 2020 now appears to be slightly less bad than initially feared, and with prices at these levels no serious expansion of production is likely anytime soon.

The technical situation here is somewhat similar to that of gold-dollar, with strong overbought clear from both Bands and the stochastic. The first key hurdle for buyers is April’s brief high around $36, slightly above the top of this chart. Stock data from the USA are crucial this week: another drop would usually be expected to propel Brent higher.