Weekly data preview: fresh all-time highs for gold

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

The main event so far this week in CFD markets is gold’s continuing surge upward to new record highs above $1,900. The latest swing high for the yellow metal was around $1,943 in the early morning GMT. This week’s critical event is the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday night.

Central banks left policy on hold last week, with most continuing unprecedented quantitative easing. This week’s meeting of the Fed is likely to be key for gold and the dollar, with senior members of the FOMC likely to give more hints on the length of their programme of QE and the possible outlook for recovery later in this quarter.

July’s Ifo business climate from Germany this morning beat expectations slightly at 90.5. This positive release could drive momentum upward for the euro in some of its pairs today.

Flash GDP growth from Germany and the USA are some of the most important regular data coming up this week. Other major economies in the eurozone release GDP growth on Friday morning GMT.

Gold-dollar, four-hour

Gold has surged up since last week and decisively broken resistance around the 38.2% zone of the Fibonacci fan. Extensive printing of money around the world, rumours of a second wave of covid-19 and record low interest rates in most cases have driven very high demand for the metal.

Given that overbought based on both Bollinger Bands (50, 0, 2) and the slow stochastic (15, 5, 5) has persisted for more than 20 consecutive periods now, it seems difficult to predict when a retracement might occur. One possibility in this situation is that a clear retracement does not occur and that price instead consolidates after the large gains; this could provide a point of entry for new buyers. On the other hand, we can probably expect activity to decrease tomorrow and on Wednesday as many traders will want to wait for the news from the Fed this week before committing themselves.