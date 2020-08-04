Weekly data preview: central banks and the NFP

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Early data today from China, the UK, Germany and various other countries around the world indicated better than expected manufacturing performance in July. The key events for forex markets this week are the meetings of the RBA and BoE ahead of Friday’s NFP.

Stock markets have generally not moved much so far today. Positivity from data has been balanced with a record daily number of new cases of covid-19 around the world, over 300,000. Gold briefly reached a new all-time high at $1,985 shortly after this morning’s open but has now retreated somewhat below $1,970. Oil meanwhile has been pretty static so far this week with Brent continuing to hover around $43.50.

Two major and two minor central banks meet this week, with the focus of traders likely to be on comments about quantitative easing and economic outlooks to the end of the year. Firstly the Reserve Bank of Australia meets early tomorrow morning GMT, then the Bank of Thailand on Wednesday and the Bank of England and the Czech National Bank on Thursday.

The most important regular data this week include balance of trade from various countries tomorrow, Wednesday and Friday. Focus remains on Friday’s NFP though for gold and pairs with the dollar.

Cable, four-hour

July was the pound’s best month against the dollar in a decade, with sterling rising as the greenback sold off in many of its pairs. While the fear of a second wave of covid-19 in the UK remains and local lockdowns continue, the rate of transmission in the UK is generally lower than that in the USA and investors’ confidence remains comparatively high. This morning’s strong Markit manufacturing PMI was the highest since March 2019; the output component at 59.3 indicated the biggest monthly growth in British manufacturing for about three years.

The technical picture looks strong, with the current retracement having the potential to confirm the health of the trend. Cable has now moved out of overbought based on both Bollinger Bands (50, 0, 2) and the slow stochastic (15, 5, 5). Buying volume remains high since the middle of last week. The next area of importance is likely to be the zone between the 50 SMA from Bands and the 61.8% area of the daily Fibonacci fan. However, we can reasonably expect lower volume this week as traders await the BoE’s meeting on Thursday and the NFP on Friday afternoon.