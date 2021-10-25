Weekly data: ECB’s meeting and inflation ahead

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

European stock markets started the week generally higher amid strong earnings in most sectors and American light oil has reached a fresh seven-year high this morning. Participants in markets continue to focus this week on inflation and its effects on commodity markets. Today’s preview of weekly data looks at UKOIL and EURAUD ahead of key regular data and the European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday afternoon GMT.

There were two major surprises from central banks last week. Firstly, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey cut its one-week repo rate to 16%, a slash of a full two percent. This combined with recent diplomatic issues between Turkey and various EU nations is likely to lead to continuing losses for the lira (symbol TRY) this week as investors’ confidence in Turkey remains extremely low. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation also surprised markets by raising its key rate to 7.5%, a quarter of a percent more than expected.

This week’s highlights in monetary policy are the ECB’s meeting on Thursday and the Bank of Canada’s on Wednesday at 14.00 GMT plus, to a lesser extent, the Bank of Japan early on Thursday morning. No significant change to policy is expected, but how senior policymakers comment on economic conditions and especially inflation is likely to drive movement in markets and further speculation on the timeline of tapering QE.

In the context, this week’s biggest regular data are inflation from Australia, Germany, the eurozone and France plus American annual GDP (advance) on Thursday afternoon. Earnings season continues in the USA, with this week being the biggest in terms of large tech companies, so stock markets’ reactions might have strong knock-on effects for forex and some commodities.

Brent, daily

Brent’s intraday high on Monday of $85.52 is the highest price since October 2018. Demand has remained strong over the last few weeks and supply tight. Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and other key members of OPEC seem to favour caution still when it comes to possible further boosts to supply over the next few months. Friday night’s Baker Hughes rig count also printed the first drop in active American rigs for nearly two months.