Weekly data: focus on inflation continues

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Last week’s very high annual inflation from the USA, with both the core and non-core figures posting 30-year records, has brought inflation sharply back into view for most participants in the markets. Meanwhile American consumer sentiment last week reached a new 12-year low. Complacency in markets remains high, though, with generally strong Chinese data kicking off this week and the VIX around 17. This preview of weekly data looks at CADJPY and GBPZAR ahead of important inflation data in the middle of the week.

There was no real activity among central banks last week, but comments this morning from the American Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen that inflation is unlikely to decline significantly until the second half of 2022 are important. These represent a challenge to the narrative to which the Fed still adheres that the situation is ‘transitory’. Regionally important events this week include meetings of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and the South African Reserve Bank on Thursday. The CBRT is expected to cut its one-week repo rate by 1% to 15%.

Tuesday morning’s key release is the claimant count change from the UK. Other important regular data this week include inflation from the UK, Canada, Japan, South Africa and some countries in the eurozone. The focus in these releases is likely to be on how they might affect monetary policy in the relevant countries because it increasingly seems that most central banks will have to act sooner rather than later in the face of sharply rising inflation.

Canadian dollar-yen, daily

The loonie’s traditional correlation with crude oil has been fairly reliable since summer, with CAD mirroring the commodity’s gains in many of its pairs. Dovish comments on Monday morning from Haruhiko Kuroda, the governor of the Bank of Japan, that loose policy will be maintained and that inflation is unlikely to rise to 2% until later next year have dented sentiment on the yen somewhat.