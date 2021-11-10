Midweek data: focus on American inflation

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Most shares have traded more cautiously as the middle of the week approaches with key data on inflation from the USA. Oil has continued its recovery from last week’s fairly small consolidation while gold has moved up strongly since Friday’s NFP, not gapping down at Monday’s open. This midweek preview of data looks at USDMXN and GBPAUD.

There wasn’t a huge amount of action among central banks last week but markets were somewhat surprised by the Bank of England’s decision to leave its rate on hold. The FOMC’s meeting on Wednesday didn’t produce many surprises; however, participants now seem to be pricing in the possibility of not one but two rate hikes by the Fed before the end of the first half of next year.

This week doesn’t feature any meetings by major central banks, but the Banco de Mexico’s meeting tomorrow evening is a key event for the peso in the aftermath of Mexican inflation reaching a four-year high as announced yesterday. As in other countries, it appears to many traders that the BdeM needs to act in the face of sharply rising inflation.

Apart from this afternoon’s American annual inflation, crucial releases this week include Australian job data and British balance of trade and preliminary British GDP. The volume of British data tomorrow, as usual for second Thursdays, is likely to lead to significant intraday movement for the pound.

US dollar-peso, daily

Despite a slight uptick in the VIX this week, complacency in markets remains quite high and risk on is the general mo0d. This situation gives some support to exotics and trade-sensitive currencies against majors. The peso is also looking more positive to many participants because of high expectations that the BdeM will hike its benchmark rate again tomorrow in the late afternoon GMT: this would take the rate to a full 5%. Mexican annual inflation for October was 6.2%, more than double the target of 3%.