Weekly data: Fiber and Gold price action before FOMC minutes

This article was submitted by Antreas Themistokleous, market analyst at Exness.

This preview of weekly data looks at EURUSD and XAUUSD where both are making bearish corrections since the US Dollar Index is trading in a slightly bullish movement.

The first important event on the economic calendar for this week is the Canadian Inflation rate tomorrow at 13:30 GMT. Market consensus is for a decline of around 0.2% reaching 6.1% for the month of January.

US housing market related data (existing home sales and new home sales) on Tuesday and Friday at 15:00 AM respectively. The market expectations are for a slight increase in both figures with an additional 800 thousand and 3 thousand respectively which might have very minor gains on the Dollar, if any.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate decision on Wednesday at 01:00 AM GMT. Currently the most possible scenario is for a double hike which if confirmed could generate some profits for the currency at least in the short term.

Most important publication for the week – FOMC minutes on Wednesday at 19:00 GMT. The possibility of a double hike in the next FED meeting is gaining some ground in recent weeks climbing up to 18.1%. Traders attention is focused on this publication which most probably will create some volatility on all USD pairs.

European Inflation rate on Thursday at 10:00 AM GMT. The market is expecting a drop on the figure of around 0.7% possibly signaling that the European Central Bank’s stance on hiking interest rates might slow down creating some losses on the Euro against its pairs.

EUR-USD, daily

With investors anticipating economic data both from the Euro Area and the US FOMC minutes and also the US markets closed on Feb. 20 for President’s day the volatility on the fiber chart will most probably be thinner than usual. The price on the daily chart is making losses for the Euro since the Dollar Index is growing stronger with a reading of 104 at the time of this report.