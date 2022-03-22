Weekly data: British inflation and regional central banks

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Many stock markets started the week somewhat nervously as commodities generally made gains and the war in Ukraine intensified over the weekend. The key release this week for forex markets is British inflation on Wednesday. This preview of weekly data looks at GBPUSD and EURZAR.

Both the Fed and the Bank of England raised rates last week as widely expected, with both also committing to tackle inflation this year. The Fed indicated as many as six rate hikes in total during 2022, while the Bank of England was somewhat more cautious. The uncertainty resulting from the war has made the positions of central banks more difficult because, although inflation is very high and likely to rise further in many countries, the outlook for economic growth around the world seems less optimistic.

Focus is also on the South African Reserve Bank this week, which is expected to hike its repurchase rate to 4.25%. The central banks of Hungary, Switzerland, Norway and Mexico are also expected to meet this week, with tightening or at least tapering looking likely for most.

The most important regular release this week is British annual inflation, core and non-core, on Wednesday morning GMT. Traders are also looking ahead to South African inflation and various German and British releases later in the week. The European Council’s meeting on Wednesday night is unlikely to have a clear, direct influence on the proposed ban on imports of Russian oil to the bloc; however, it could inform sentiment on crude in the short term.

Cable (GBPUSD), daily

The Bank of England’s hawkish tone was less clear last week as one member of the Monetary Policy Committee dissented against the rate hike and there were no votes for a two-step hike. The MPC now sees inflation rising to more than 7% in April, up from expectations of about 5.5%, given the impact of the war in Ukraine. Although Russia is not a major trade partner of the UK, the knock-on effect on the price of crude oil is important for the UK given how much of the commodity it imports. Positive news for the dollar recently includes Jerome Powell’s comments late last week that the Fed would use two-step hikes as necessary as he reiterated the American central bank’s commitment to fighting inflation.