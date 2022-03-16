Weekly data: sentiment recovers ahead of the Fed

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Many shares and ‘risk-on’ instruments have recovered so far this week as markets seem to perceive positively the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine for a possible ceasefire. Most commodities meanwhile have declined sharply for similar reasons plus very large numbers of new cases of Covid-19 in key regions of China. This midweek preview of data looks at gold-dollar (XAUUSD) and Brent Crude (UKOIL) ahead of the Fed’s crucial meeting tonight.

The last major central bank to raise its base rate was the Bank of Canada on 2 March. Signals from the ECB last week were mostly noncommittal, since many central banks are now in a quandary with surging inflationary pressure from the war in Ukraine combined with a high degree of economic uncertainty.

Tonight’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee is almost certain to result in a hike of the funds rate, but the small chance of a two-step hike to 0.5-0.75% is still there. Also widely expected to hike is the Bank of England, which would be the first three-in-a-row tightening in 25 years. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is due to meet on Friday morning, but with the ruble suspended for trading as a CFD this is unlikely to have any significant effect on other markets.

The main regular data still to come this week include Australian employment, New Zealand GDP and Japanese inflation. The main new narrative other than the war, inflation and monetary policy is the new wave of Covid in China: with all of Jilin Province and the city of Shenzhen now under lockdown, sentiment on oil and other industrial commodities could take another hit.

Gold-dollar, daily

Gold hit its lowest in a week late on Tuesday afternoon GMT as participants started to expect a quicker resolution to this phase of the Russo-Ukrainian War, yields from American Treasury bonds rose and the Fed seems certain to hike at least 0.25% this evening. 40-year highs in inflation in the USA and other major economies remain a key narrative supporting gold.