Technical analysis: Spot gold under pressure; Room to explore deeper waters?

Week to date, spot gold in dollar terms is down more than 2.0%, following a one-sided push south on Thursday. Upside in US Treasury yields, together with the US Dollar Index navigating higher levels, left the precious metal -1.0% lower at the close of European trading.

Technically speaking, this week’s downside should not raise too many eyebrows.

Following a near-test of the all-time high of $2,075, weekly support from $1,928-$1,960 entered the frame in May but failed to attract much bullish intent. Last week also saw the unit clip the lower side of the aforementioned support. With recent selling extending last week’s spike lower, sell stops are likely filled south of the support (a combination of breakout sell stops and protective stop-loss orders), and with room to press as far south as weekly support at $1,807, further selling could be in the offing.