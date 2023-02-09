Market Analysis: Coca-Cola’s image before earnings report, Cisco’s strength to be challenged coming into the new year

This article was submitted by Antreas Themistokleous, market analyst at Exness.
Coca-Cola’s image before earnings report
Shares in Coca-Cola Company (The) (symbol ‘KO’) are still managing to remain in “profit regions” after a successful last quarter in 2022. The company is making gains of around 10% compared to the previous quarter. The company’s earnings report for the fiscal quarter ending December 2022 is set to be released on Tuesday 14th of February, before market open. The consensus EPS for Q4 is $0,45 compared to Q4 2021’s $0,45.
‘The consumer defensive stock of Coca-Cola has a decent dividend yield of around 2.87% which is relatively good news for its investors while the payout ratio is a little more than 75%. This indicates the company is paying out the majority of its earnings in dividends which may sound as good news to its investors but at the same time it means that the company is not very keen to engage in growth activities.’ said Antreas Themistokleous, an analyst at Exness ‘The beverage giant is a well established firm in the industry and is not risking investor’s money while a slowdown in trading volume for its share is only reasonable right before earnings release’
On the technical side the price is trading on a very strong technical resistance area which is made up of the daily bullish trendline, the 100 day moving average and is just below the 38.2% of the Fibonacci retracement level.
With the Stochastic oscillator trading near the oversold levels and the support of the lower band of the Bollinger bands and the 50% of the Fibonacci we might see some correction to the upside before the release of the earnings report. If the bears are proven to be strong we might see a continuation to the downside with a first point of support laying around the $59 area.
Cisco’s strength to be challenged coming into the new year
Cisco Systems, Inc. (symbol ‘CSCO’) made somewhat consistent profits throughout the last quarter of 2022 with some sideway movement on the share price in the last month and a half. The company’s earnings report for the fiscal quarter ending December 2022 is set to be released on Wednesday 15th of February, after market close. The consensus EPS for Q4 is $0.76 compared to Q4 2021’s $0.77.
‘The latest current ratio of the company ( meaning the ability of the company to repay its short term liabilities) is at 1.43 which in combination with a payout ratio of 54.51% shows that the company is healthy at least in the short term. This in combination to the dividend yield of 3.20% make the company an attractive addition to an investors portfolio. ’ said Antreas Themistokleous at Exness.
Based on technical analysis the share price is trading on a major technical resistance which consists of the 20 and 100 day moving average and the 23.6% of the daily Fibonacci retracement level.
The Stochastic oscillator is not indicating any overbought or oversold levels so based solely on technical analysis principles the most possible scenario could possibly be the continuation of the bearish movement at least in the short term. If this scenario is confirmed in the following sessions we might expect some support around the $46 price area which consists of the 38.2% of the Fibonacci and also the lower band of the Bollinger bands.
