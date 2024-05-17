Marex Stock Up After Release Of 2023 FY Results And 2024 Q1 Update

Marex Group Plc (MRX), a diversified international financial services platform, announced its 2023 fiscal results and a Q1 2024 update on 16 May 2024. Although the company’s shares were down 1.81% at the final bell, there was a 2.37% spike during after-hours trading.

Revenue for the 2023 fiscal year increased by 75%. The company attributed this uptrend to positive organic growth and the “benefit of acquisitions”. This included the ED&F Man Capital Markets division and the Cowen acquisition in December 2023. The firm stated:

Performance was strong across the Group. Revenue rose 75% to $1,245 million and Reported Profit before tax was up 62% to $197 million and Adjusted Operating Profit rose 89% to $230 million.

According to the organisation’s press release, both organic and inorganic growth drove the increase in client activity. It recorded 129 million trades for the 2023 FY, a 122% surge, and contracts cleared spiked by 245%. Based on Marex data, average client balances grew by 45% compared to the 2022 FY.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Marex also upped its 2024 Q1 revenue expectations by 12% from $326m to $366m. The organisation launched its IPO on 25 April 2024 when it started trading its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq. Ian Lowitt, the group CEO, said: