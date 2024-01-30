LiquidityBook announces appointment of Jason Morris as President

LiquidityBook says it is ready to expand into new markets in 2024 after announcing the appointment of Jason Morris as President. Morris joins the buy- and sell-side trading solutions provider following an eight-year stint with investment management platform Enfusion. He will now spearhead LiquidityBook’s growth plans while nurturing its existing relationships with key partners.

LiqudityBook CEO Kevin Samuel said he was thrilled to bring Morris on board. The new President has a wealth of experience from previous executive leadership roles and skills across various disciplines, including sales, finance, marketing, and HR. Morris also served as President at Enfusion before becoming a Global Head of Corporate Development role. In a glowing appraisal, Samuel noted:

His proven success in building high-performance teams and driving strategic initiatives speaks for itself. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue on our path toward expansion.

Morris said he had admired LiqudityBook’s work “from afar” for some time and is now excited to have a direct role following the company’s recent record growth. He added:

LiquidityBook has already established itself as a trusted partner within the financial industry by consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower clients.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Morris will now be tasked with developing the company’s diverse product offerings, including its newly enhanced Portfolio Management and Account System, LBX PMS 2.0. He will also attempt to drive growth by pinpointing potential mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and making strategic hires as the company continues to flesh out its comprehensive front-to-back-office solution for asset managers.