Daily Report: GBP/USD eyeing break of $1.25

BoE Hikes Bank Rate by 25 Basis Points

Versus the US dollar, the pound took a rather hefty hit on Thursday, dropping around 1.0% and settling at session lows. Midday UK time observed the Bank of England (BoE) raise the Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, pulling rates to levels not seen since 2008. A 7-2 majority vote favoured the increase, with two members (Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro) preferring to pause rates at 4.25%.

The central bank also revised its short-term forecasts. While February’s forecast predicted a recession lasting five quarters, expectations are now for the UK economy to avoid recession and record 0.9% growth by 2024, according to the Monetary Policy Report. Regarding inflation, consumer prices are expected to slow sharply from this point onwards. Note that annual UK inflation has fluctuated around 10.0% since last summer. The revised inflation expectations call for the annual inflation rate to be halved by the end of the year (instead of 3.9% in the previous forecast) and below the 2.0% target by 2025.

The BoE also maintained its current forward guidance—data-driven—as the central bank remains committed to tackling inflation. Markets see rates peaking around 4.8% in November, essentially unchanged from before the rate announcement.