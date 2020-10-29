Daily Market News: Widespread selloff as Covid-19 continues to rage

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for October 29, 2020.

Stock markets around the world were in the red on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 3.4% fall, constituting its worst day since June. Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 was down 2.6%, the German Dax fell 4.2% and the S&P 500 closed the day 3.5% lower. Many of the US tech giants fell sharply, as the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet (Google’s parent) testified in front of a virtual Senate hearing that focused on their role in public discourse during the Presidential election.

The main factor hurting sentiment appeared to be surging Covid-19 cases in the US and many other major markets. New cases have soared past the peak levels since in summer, when many parts of the US were subject to strict lockdowns. On Tuesday, the 7-day average new case figure hit an all-time high of 71,832 in the US, a record according to CNBC.

Boeing to layoff 7,000 more staff

All 11 of the S&P 500’s sectors were in the red on Wednesday, with the communication services, energy and information technology sectors all down more than 4%. Just eight stocks in the index gained more than 1%, while seven companies fell by more than 8.5%. As in other major coronavirus-linked selloffs, cruise names were among the hardest hit, with Carnival down 10.6% and Norwegian Cruise Line off by 9.1%. Of the Dow’s 30 names, seven fell by more than 4%, with Microsoft, Apple, Nike and more sitting in that group, while only insurer Travelers posted a positive day.

In corporate news, Boeing said on Wednesday that it plans to lay off 7,000 additional staff, with the goal of having a workforce of 130,000 at the end of 2021. The firm entered 2020 with 160,000 employees, and already announced major job cuts earlier in the year.

S&P 500: -3.5% Wednesday, +1.3% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -3.4% Wednesday, -7.1% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: -3.7% Wednesday, +22.7% YTD

Miners among biggest FTSE 100 losers in sell-off

On Wednesday, it was widely reported that the UK outbreak is now doubling in size every nine days, putting pressure on the Prime Minister to consider a second full lockdown – as is being implemented in Germany and France. In the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, just four names had a positive day, with none of those gaining more than 1%. Miners Fresnillo, Polymetal International and Anglo American were among the names that dragged the index lower.

The FTSE 250 fell 1.9% on Wednesday, taking its year-to-date loss back past the 20% mark. Brickmaker Ibstock, transport operator FirstGroup and Cineworld were among the names deepest in the red, losing 8.9%, 7.5% and 6.9% respectively.