Daily Market News: Microsoft beats expectations, AMD agrees $35bn deal for rival

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for October 28, 2020.

Microsoft’s earnings report led headlines on Tuesday, as an expectation beating calendar Q3 (the firm’s fiscal Q1) played off against weaker than anticipated guidance for the current quarter (its fiscal Q2). Highlights included the firm’s cloud-computing business Azure, which increased revenues by 48% year-over-year. In the current quarter, the release of the firm’s new generation of Xbox consoles will be crucial, and the company doubled-down on gaming last month with the announcement that it is acquiring ZeniMax Media — which owns game developer Bethesda — for $7.5bn.

In other headlines, chipmaker AMD finalised a previously-rumoured deal to acquire rival Xilinx for $35bn, following rival Nvidia’s $40bn move for Arm Holdings. The firm is funding the deal entirely with stock, taking advantage of a 100% plus run-up in its share price over the past 12 months. Xilinx stock popped 8.6% after the news, leading the S&P 500.

Franklin Templeton falls 13.6% after earnings report

After Monday’s sell-off, two of the three major US stock indices continued to fall on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.8% and the S&P 500 off by 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.6% helped higher by Xilinx, Amazon, Facebook and others. In the S&P 500, the industrial and financial sectors were the worst performers, with asset manager Franklin Templeton (listed as Franklin Resources) the biggest loser with a 13.6% loss. Franklin’s tumble followed its quarterly earnings report, in which it revealed net client redemptions as it works to integrate Legg Mason following the close of its mega-deal to acquire the firm.

In corporate news, luxury giant LVMH’s acquisition of US jeweler Tiffany appears to have life in it yet. The deal, which was reached just before the pandemic, has run into trouble with the potential for a courtroom fight looming. Per the FT, LVMH is in talks to renegotiate the terms of the deal with a revised price tag. Tiffany & Co stock jumped close to 5% after the news.

S&P 500: -0.3% Tuesday, +5% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.8% Tuesday, -3.8% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: +0.6% Tuesday, +27.4% YTD

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 continue slide on Tuesday

Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 fell on Tuesday, closing out the day more than 1% lower. As in the S&P 500, an asset manager was the biggest loser in the FTSE 100, with M&G’s share price falling 7.5%. Fellow financial names Prudential and Legal & General Group were also among the five worst performers, with both ending the day 5% lower. At the top of the index was HSBC, which jumped 3.4% after delivering its quarterly earnings report. In the FTSE 250, Aston Martin Lagonda led the index, gaining 4.5%, as news broke that Mercedes-Benz has taken its stake in the company up to 20%. Property development firms faced a tough day, with Bellway down 6.3%, Redrow down 6% and Crest Nicholson 5.4% lower.