Daily Market News: Trump departs hospital, markets eye stimulus deal

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for October 6, 2020.

European markets are in the red this morning as a mixed bag of corporate earnings has dampened sentiment after fresh hopes for a new US stimulus package being agreed. The FTSE is down 0.7% while the Dax is faring slightly better, down 0.3%. US futures also are around 0.5% lower heading into the open.

After a tumultuous weekend politically, stocks around the world started the week on a high as President Trump left hospital. Before that, however, he posted a tweet aimed at lawmakers, pushing them to “work together and get it done” on a new stimulus package. Democrats and Republicans remain far apart, however, on the contents of the bill. On Monday, it was reported that Democrat house speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin spoke for around an hour, but did not come to terms on a deal. At the last count, the parties remained $600bn apart, with key points of contention including the amount of additional unemployment benefits to be paid to job seekers during the pandemic.

News of talks between top-level party officials and the reduction in political uncertainty with the apparent improvement in President Trump’s health gave investors confidence, with the S&P 500 up 1.8% and the FTSE 100 gaining 0.7%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb makes $13bn play for heart drug maker

All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 were in the green on Monday, with the energy, information technology and health care sectors all gaining more than 2%. The Nasdaq Composite enjoyed the best day of the three major US stock indices, closing the day 2.3% higher, with chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia and Qualcomm helping take the index higher. In corporate news, pharmaceutical firm Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that it is acquiring heart drug maker MyoKardia for $13.1bn. The deal comes a year after it completed the $90bn takeover of biotech firm Celgene, one of the biggest pharmaceutical deals in history. Bristol-Myers Squibb stock closed the day 0.9% higher. Elsewhere, oil giant ExxonMobil announced plans to cut up to 1,600 jobs in Europe, with the firm saying “significant actions are needed at this time to improve cost competitiveness and to ensure the company manages through these unprecedented conditions.” In its press release, Exxon said that the Covid-19 pandemic has “increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work.”

S&P 500: +1.8% Monday, +5.5% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +1.7% Monday, -1.4% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: +2.3% Monday, +26.3% YTD

Cineworld stocks slumps after cinema shutdown news

The FTSE 100’s positive start to the week was led by embattled airline engine maker Rolls Royce, which gained 8.6% after a downward spiral that has seen its value halved over the past month. The FTSE 250 closed the day 1.1% higher overall, with a dozen names gaining more than 5%. FTSE 250 constituent Cineworld was the most significant mover of the day but its price sank 36.2% after news broke that it is temporarily shutting the 600 US cinemas it operates under the Regal brand. According to The Telegraph, it is the firm’s huge debt burden that poses the biggest threat to the firm, as with all its sites close the company has to raise cash fast. Cineworld’s share price is now down 88.5% year-to-date, and more than 50% over the past month.