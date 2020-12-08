Daily Market News: Tesla surges 7% to pass $600bn market cap marker

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for December 8, 2020.

On Monday Tesla’s share price jumped by 7.1%, making it the sixth company in history to pass $600bn in market cap. That places the electric car maker in elite company, alongside Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Alphabet (Google) and Microsoft. Bullish views from analysts, along with continued appetite for technology shares, have driven Tesla’s share price up by 13.1% in the past five trading days and 52.3% over the past month. On Monday, the S&P 500’s information technology sector was one of only three (out of 11) in the green.

In other news, Uber’s share price fell back by around 2%, as it announced that it is selling its driverless car unit to Aurora Technologies. The two firms will partner in the future, with Aurora self-driving cars operating on Uber’s platform, and Uber will invest $400m into the firm, but the deal is the end of Uber’s ambitions to build its own self-driving fleet. Uber’s drivers are currently its main headache, both in terms of cost and the legal hot water it has landed in over its classification of drivers as self-employed.

European shares have opened flat this morning as all eyes are on whether or not a Brexit deal can be reached between the UK and the EU. Initial optimism faded as both sides have yet to reach an accord and the possibility of the UK dropping out of the bloc with no trade agreement looms once again.

In corporate news the biggest riser in the UK is Ashtead Group whose shares have been up as much as 5% as the construction and equipment hire firm posted a loss, which was less than anticipated and predicted its full year figures would come in ahead of expectations.

Hyatt plans European expansion despite pandemic hurt

It was a mixed day for US stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite up 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.5%. The S&P 500’s energy sector took a 2.4% hit, while in the Dow oil giant Chevron was down by 2.7%.

One stock making waves on Monday was Hyatt Hotels, which fell by 2.4% after announcing that it plans to substantially increase its European presence by the end of 2023, despite the pain the pandemic has dealt to the hotel industry. Currently, the company has 63 Hyatt-branded hotels across 22 European countries and now plans to enter new territories in addition to doubling its growth in the United Kingdom. Over the past three months, Hyatt stock has gained 23.2%, bringing its year-to-date loss down below the 20% mark.

Monday also saw Airbnb announce a hike in its proposed IPO valuation, pushing it up to as much as $42bn ahead of its planned Thursday float. That puts its IPO share price at up to $60, versus a $44 to $55 range provided earlier in the month.

S&P 500: -0.2% Monday, +14.3% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.5% Monday, +5.4% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: +0.5% Monday, +39.5% YTD

Tobacco stocks lead FTSE 100 while homebuilders slip

London-listed shares were also mixed on Monday, with the FTSE 100 eking out a 0.1% gain and the FTSE 250 down by 1.3%. Tobacco stocks led the FTSE 100, with British American Tobacco up 4.7% and Imperial Brands Group adding 3.4%. Homebuilders Berkeley Group and Persimmon were at the bottom of the FTSE, losing 7.2% and 5.3% respectively. The losses came despite data from Halifax, which showed that house prices gained 1.2% in November versus October, with prices up 7.6% from November 2019. The slump was sparked by Berkeley Group posting a 16.6% drop in its first-half profit on Friday.

In corporate news, Frasers Group is reportedly in talks to buy collapsed department store chain Debenhams out of administration, without which the firm will be shut down for good after Christmas – with more than 10,000 jobs on the line. Frasers Group’s share price is down 7.6% year-to-date, but up by 16.9% over the past three months.