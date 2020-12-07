Daily Market News: Markets slip on China sanctions

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for December 7, 2020.

Markets are red across the board this morning as virus case numbers creep up once again and the US prepares sanctions on Chinese officials involved in disqualifying opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong. This seems like a parting blow to China from the Trump administration. The FTSE is the only major index bucking the trend, gaining 0.3% as Sterling sinks 1.5% against the dollar and investors become nervy as the Brexit deadline looms (more below).

On Friday, non farm payrolls data showed that the US economy added 245,000 jobs in November versus the 400,000+ that economists had been anticipating. The unemployment rate edged down from 6.9% to 6.7%, although according to The WSJ that is in part because some of those who have lost jobs have stopped looking for work entirely – taking them out of the US labour force. The jobs report provides more evidence that the US economic recovery has slowed as Covid-19 cases have once again surged to record levels. Stock markets actually reacted positively on Friday, with investors acting on the basis that worrying employment figures could prompt lawmakers into agreeing a new round of fiscal stimulus sooner rather than later. In a Friday note, analysts at investment firm Edward Jones noted that since 1945 the unemployment rate has improved below 7% on seven occasions; one year later, on average the unemployment rate was 5.8%.

Nasdaq Composite closes in on +40% mark in 2020

All three major US stock indices delivered gains last week, with the Nasdaq Composite’s 2.1% rally, taking it to within spitting distance of a 40% year-to-date gain. Since 1972, the index has passed the 40% mark in a calendar year four times. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up 14.5% year-to-date, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 5.9%. That reflects the dominance of tech names in the Nasdaq index and the dramatic outperformance of tech stocks in 2020. Last week the S&P 500’s information technology sector posted another solid week, with a 2.8% gain, although the downtrodden energy sector was the week’s big winner at +4.5%.

Energy stocks delivered gains on the back of OPEC and Russian oil producers agreeing a muted production increase, that was well below the level some of the nations involved had been pushing for. That news pushed up oil prices and showed some confidence in a recovery in oil demand from the global cartel. The S&P 500’s financials, health care, and communication services sectors also delivered 1% plus gains last week.

S&P 500: +0.9% Friday, +14.5% YTD (+1.7% last week)

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +0.8% Friday, +5.9% YTD (+1% last week)

Nasdaq Composite: +0.7% Friday, +38.9% YTD (+2.1% last week)

Rolls Royce, miners propel FTSE 100 higher

London-listed stocks continued to surge last week, with the FTSE 100’s 2.9% gain putting the index up by more than 17% since a recent low at the end of October. Year-to-date, the index is now down 13.2%, while the FTSE 250’s 3.7% gain last week puts it down just 7.8% in 2020. Rolls Royce led the way last week, with a 21% gain, taking its rally over the past month to +87.3%. Miners were among the week’s biggest winners, with Antofagasta, Glencore, Anglo American, BHP Group and Rio Tinto all posting double-digit gains. In the FTSE 250, mining and commodity trading firm Ferrexpo led the way last week with a 25% gain. Over the past month the stock is up 30.8%, and year-to-date it has gained 64.6%.