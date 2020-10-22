Daily Market News: Tesla delivers fifth quarter of profit, record sales

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for October 22, 2020.

Tesla matched up to investor expectations in its post-market close Q3 earnings report on Wednesday. The company, one of 2020’s highest-profile stocks, delivered its fifth consecutive quarter of profit, with a $331m GAAP net income on revenue of $8.8bn. Tesla said that it delivered a record 139,300 vehicles during the third quarter of the year, an increase of more than 40% in the same quarter this year.

That figure means the company has a chance of hitting its target to deliver 500,000 vehicles this year, although it will need to deliver over 180,000 in the final quarter of the year to hit that. “Achieving this target depends primarily on quarter-over-quarter increases in Model Y and Shanghai production, as well as further improvements in logistics and delivery efficiency,” the company said. Tesla stock jumped more than 3% in after-hours trading following the earnings release.

Snap stock jumps 28% after earnings, helping Twitter higher

All three major US stock indices fell marginally yesterday, the energy sector was the biggest loser down 2%, while the communication services sector stood out at a 1.3% gain. In the S&P 500, which closed down 0.2%, Twitter led the way with an 8.4% gain, on the back of blockbuster earnings results from social media rival Snap. For its part, Snap stock soared 28% after it posted revenue that was up more than 50% year-over-year. Year-to-date Snap stock is now up more than 120%, and over 175% in the past 12 months. At the bottom of the S&P 500 was craft e-commerce website Etsy, which sank 8.1%, while Netflix was down 6.9%. Netflix’s tumble followed its Tuesday after-hours earnings update, where it reported that the company added 2.2 million new memberships in Q3, down from the 6.8 million it added in Q3 2019. In total, Netflix now has 195.2 million subscribers.

S&P 500: -0.2% Wednesday, +6.3% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.4% Wednesday, -1.2% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: -0.3% Wednesday, +28% YTD

FTSE 100 tumbles close to 2%

The FTSE 100 tumbled yesterday, taking its year-to-date loss to -23.4%, and the gap between the performance of the index and the FTSE 250 up to almost five percentage points in 2020. International Consolidated Airlines Group fell furthest, ending the day 6% lower, following a report on Tuesday evening showing the devastating cash toll that the pandemic is having on the UK’s airports. More than a dozen FTSE 100 names lost 3% or more on Wednesday, with others including online takeaway delivery service Just Eat and defense firm BAE Systems.

In the FTSE 250, which closed the day 0.8% lower, there were two double-digit losers. One of those was gold miner Centamin, which sank 19.2% after reporting production and sales declines in Q3. The firm reported that sales volume by weight fell 9%, offset by a 12% increase in gold prices, but the firm also forecast lower production for 2021.