Daily Market News: Morgan Stanley CEO upbeat as market awaits Fed announcement

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for June 10, 2020.

Markets have had a fairly muted open this morning, trickling slightly higher as we await a statement from the Federal Reserve this evening. Given the stimulus provided so far, and the deteriorating economic conditions facing many businesses, whether this support will continue will become clearer tonight when the Fed’s 6-month outlook is revealed.

Ahead of its big reveal, James Gorman — CEO of Morgan Stanley and one of the banking industry’s most respected leaders — said yesterday that he believes the worst effects of the pandemic on the US economy and labour market have now passed. Gorman said that the bank’s loan losses will be lower in Q2 versus Q1, as default rates were “meaningfully better than what you would have expected with unemployment anywhere close to these levels.” Gorman defended US banks continuing to pay dividends during the pandemic and said that he sees no reason Morgan Stanley won’t restart its share buyback program once there is “enough clarity around the economic outlook.” Morgan Stanley’s stock has held up better than most of its rivals in 2020, and has surged 31% over the past month, bringing it within touching distance of breakeven for the year. By comparison, JPMorgan stock is still down 21% year-to-date, Wells Fargo 39.4%, Bank of America 20% and Goldman Sachs 5%.

Despite his optimism, Gorman warned that the economy will still need more support from the federal government despite a dramatic market rally and better than anticipated May employment figures.

Elsewhere, AstraZeneca has just received a further $23.7 million in US government funding to continue to develop its monoclonal antibody treatment against Covid-19. This second wave of funding should see the treatment move into clinical trials of which the United States has already secured 300 million doses of the experimental drug. AstraZeneca shares have shrugged off the effects of the pandemic so far and are currently up 10% for the year, it took over top spot as the largest company in the FTSE100 by market cap.

Nasdaq clears 10,000 for first time ever

US stock indices snapped a winning streak that had lasted for over a week on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 falling 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 1.1% lower. The Nasdaq Composite was still in the green, however, driven by a positive day for information technology stocks. It is now up by close to 11% year-to-date and has surpassed the huge milestone of 10,000 for the first time ever.

In earnings news, online pet supply firm Chewy reported Q1 earnings that included sales growth of 46% year-over-year, and a narrower loss than anticipated. The firm faced high expectations from investors, as its shares have rallied by more than 75% in 2020 so far. Chewy’s share price gained 5.6% yesterday ahead of its post-market close earnings announcement but sank back more than 3% in late trading.

In the S&P 500, the biggest losers on Tuesday were electronic component firm Aptiv, Norwegian Cruise Line and oil exploration firm Concho Resources, which all fell by double digits. Aptiv fell after announcing a new share offering, in which it is looking to raise $2bn in capital, split between ordinary shares and preferred shares. At the top of the S&P 500 were some of the nation’s biggest tech names, with chipmaker AMD, Netflix, Apple, Facebook and Amazon all closing more than 3% higher.