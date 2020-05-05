Daily Market News: Markets rally as lockdowns ease

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for May 5, 2020.

Markets have bounced this morning as governments began to outline plans to ease lockdown measures. The announcements from Italy and Spain, amongst others, have seen European markets up with gains of around 2% for the FTSE and Dax. US Futures pointing towards a 1% firmer open as California also announced easing of restrictions.

Oil majors are among the biggest gainers as investors anticipate the recovery of fuel demand. WTI itself is poised for yet another positive session following last month’s capitulation and is trading around $23.70 a barrel after hurdling a potential resistance level around $21.50 overnight.

Yesterday, however, there was more bad news from the aviation industry, with two of the sector’s heavyweights announcing major job cuts. General Electric announced that it will cut as many as 13,000 jobs in its jet engine division due to the havoc the pandemic has wreaked on the aerospace industry, permanently reducing the GE Aviation global workforce by up to 25%. Both Boeing and Airbus have cut back production of new planes, with jet servicing demand also practically nonexistent. United, one of the major US carriers, is also reportedly planning to slash roles, including 30% of management roles. According to internal memos seen by Reuters, the firm plans to cut at least 3,400 management and admin positions in October, and has warned pilots to brace for potential changes as well. United is currently using US government payroll support that prevents it from making any job cuts before the end of September, but airlines are anticipating that demand will not have sufficiently recovered by then to prevent them from needing to take drastic action once that period is over.

Victoria’s Secret deal called off

US stocks started the week on a positive note, with the Nasdaq Composite the biggest winner out of the three major US indices with a 1.2% gain. The index was led by Tesla, which climbed 8.5%, and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, which gained 5.4%. In corporate news, L Brands and investment firm Sycamore Partners said that their deal to take Victoria’s Secret private has been called off by “mutual agreement”. L Brands stock fell by 15% in late trading after the news was revealed.

In another sign of the damage being done to the retail sector by the pandemic-induced lockdown, J. Crew Group filed for bankruptcy yesterday, the first major retailer to do so as a result of the current crisis, in the face of lost sales and a mountain of debt.

In earnings news, Tyson Foods reported that its first quarter profits fell 15% year-over-year, and executives warned that US hog processing capacity has been nearly cut in half due to closed slaughterhouses. The firm’s share price closed the day 8% lower following the release.

S&P 500: +0.4% Monday, -12% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +0.1% Monday, -16.8% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: +1.2% Monday, -2.9% YTD

Aviation and finance names drag on the FTSE 100

London-listed stocks posted a negative day on Monday, with the FTSE 100 falling 0.2% and the FTSE 250 down 1.2%. The FTSE 100 is now squarely back in bear market territory, while the FTSE 250 is down 27.1% year-to-date.

Aviation names were the biggest drag on the FTSE 100, with easyJet, Rolls Royce and International Consolidated Airlines Group sinking 7.2%, 6.9% and 5.2% respectively, following mass job cuts announced by Rolls Royce over the weekend. easyJet stock is now down 63% year-to-date, while key rival Ryanair has fallen 37%.