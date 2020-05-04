Daily Market News: Markets poised for rough start to week as US war of words worsen

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for May 4, 2020.

Shares slumped across Asia and Europe this morning and oil dropped again after the US launched a fresh round of claims that the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the world was made in a lab in China.

Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, reiterated claims from President Trump and the US government that the virus was linked to a laboratory in Wuhan province in China, although the White House is yet to provide any evidence of this.

The friction between the two superpowers sparked panic in markets, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 4% and Japan’s Nikkei off 2.8%. Oil markets were also weaker, with crude off nearly 5% at just under $20 a barrel. Futures point lower US shares.

It was also an action-packed weekend for investment fans, as Berkshire Hathaway, of which billionaire Warren Buffett is the chairman, held its annual shareholder meeting. One of the top takeaways was that Berkshire sold its entire airline stake, which totaled several billion dollars, due to the impacts of the pandemic. Berkshire had investments in airlines including United, American, Southwest and Delta. Buffett said that “the world has changed for the airlines” and that he is uncertain what the impact of the current crisis will be on American’s travel habits over the long run.

Berkshire’s enormous cash pile — which sits at $137bn — and when Buffett might look to deploy it, has long been the subject of speculation given the lack of major investments made by the firm over the past several years. During the weekend’s shareholder meeting, Buffett said that he is willing to make a big deal but reiterated a point he has repeatedly made, that he has not seen anything attractive. “I mean, you could come to me on Monday morning with something that involved $30bn, or $50bn. And if we really like what we are seeing, we would do it,” he said.

Relative calm descends on stocks as US GDP shrinks and unemployment soars

US stocks ended the week on a down note, taking all three major indices to a slight loss for the week. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% on Friday, losing 0.2% over the course of the week. “The market’s recent shift to a slight downward track was a big departure from mid-February to mid-April, a period of extreme volatility,” investment firm John Hancock noted. It was a busy week for corporate earnings, and analyst expectations for the quarter have been improving as earnings season has gone on. As of May 1, analysts anticipate a 13.7% decline in Q1 corporate earnings for all of the companies in the S&P 500, an improvement on the 16.1% projected a week prior.

US GDP shrinking 4.8% during the first quarter of 2020 was the main economic headline of the week, along with new unemployment filings for the crisis so far topping 30 million. The unemployment rate spike caused by the current economic shutdown is expected to eclipse that of the 2008/09 crisis. Financial advice firm Edward Jones said in a Friday note that April’s market rally — the biggest since 1987 — was not based on current fundamental indicators, which it believes will deteriorate in the near term. “Rather, we think April’s stock gains largely reflect investor optimism that the economy can weather the economic storm of the global pandemic and sow an economic recovery,” the note said.

In the most spectacular moment of the day, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk sent his own firm’s stock tumbling more than 10% on Friday, after posting on Twitter that the company’s share price is “too high.” He also posted that he is selling all of his physical possessions and continued throwing his support behind those protesting the Covid-19 induced lockdown. The controversial posts are reminiscent of Musk’s infamous “funding secured” tweet, when he claimed the company would be taken private at $420 a share.