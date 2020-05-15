Daily Market News: Gold gaining momentum as US jobless claims top 36 million

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for May 15, 2020.

The price of gold is pushing towards a fresh peak above $1,750, maintaining its recent momentum following Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s downbeat speech in the US earlier this week. Gold has been in a sideways channel over the last month testing the seven year highs on a couple of occasions and retreating. Now it is challenging that resistance level again, looking for a breakout to take the price a leg higher.

The precious metal has risen almost 40% in the last year, outperforming nearly every major asset class, as investors have flocked to safety amid skyrocketing valuations in equity markets and, more recently, the global pandemic.

The latest move higher this week comes after Fed chair Powell questioned the pace of the economic recovery post pandemic, warning the effects of the lockdown could be deep and long-lasting.

More economic woe is coming through on a weekly basis, and yesterday the weekly initial jobless claim figure for the US came in at three million, taking the total number of people who have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March to 36.5 million. It was the eighth week running that the number of claims decreased, having peaked at 6.9 million during the last week of March. But while the figures are improving, some industry leaders are concerned that the models used to predict the economic damage of the crisis are unreliable, given the unprecedented nature of the current shutdown. Yesterday, the chief executive of PNC — a large American commercial bank — told the Financial Times that his firm’s decision to sell a $17bn stake in asset manager BlackRock this month was prompted by growing fears over the US economy.

Even if credit losses aren’t that severe, the earning potential of banks in a zero rate environment … is going to be pretty tough,” he said.

Yesterday also saw the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention release documents offering guidance on how schools, restaurants and other businesses can be reopened. There has been a battle on between the CDC and the White House, with the latter fighting for less detailed guidelines that leave more power with state governors to make decisions on specifics.

Stocks snap losing streak despite Trump China threats

US stocks snapped this week’s losing streak yesterday, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 1.6% higher. The rally came despite President Trump suggesting that the US could cut off its “whole relationship” with China, as tensions rise between the two countries over the latter’s initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In the S&P 500, 10 of 11 sectors were in the green yesterday, with the financials sector the biggest winner at a 2.6% gain.

Consumer finance names led the way, jumping 8%, while bank stocks gained 4.1%. Wells Fargo, which had hit its lowest share price in more than a decade this week, jumped 6.8%. The banking giant was also the subject of deal rumours after a speculative report suggesting it might be merging with Goldman Sachs. Those rumours were quickly shot down by JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja, who pointed out several regulatory hurdles that would make such a combination illegal.

In the Dow, American Express, UnitedHealth and Cisco were the day’s biggest climbers.