Daily Market News: UK economy sinks; Uber looks to take a bite out of rival Grubhub

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for May 13, 2020.

The UK economy saw its biggest slump since the 2008 financial crisis in Q1, official figures confirmed today, with a 2% decline in GDP in the first quarter.

The Office for National Statistics said there had been a “widespread disruption to economic activity, as services output fell by a record 1.9% in Quarter 1”, while it also noted there were significant contractions in production and construction.

Covering the first effects of the virus in the UK, and the policy response, the numbers are likely to get worse from here as it only includes one week of the lockdown imposed by the government. The FTSE100 is down 1.2% as a result this morning, pulling back after challenging the 6000 mark yesterday.

Overnight it was reported that Uber is in acquisition discussions with GrubHub, one of the main players in the American online takeaway delivery market. GrubHub’s share price shot up on the news, closing out the day 29% higher, with the market cap of the business — which went public in 2014 — passing $5bn. GrubHub stock is now up 24.2% year-to-date and 44.5% over the past month, but has delivered a 3.4% loss to shareholders over the past 12 months. Despite the huge popularity of delivery services, GrubHub has had a rough few years in the face of steep competition from rivals including UberEats, Postmates and Doordash. Between late 2018 and the end of 2019, the company’s value more than halved. The combination of Uber and GrubHub would create a giant in a marketplace in which all of the major players are loss making. One of the major hurdles faced by companies operating in the sector is the cost of customer acquisition, with intense competition in the form of generous introductory offers and discounts. In October, GrubHub was forced to cut profit forecasts due to slowing growth, as newer entrants such as DoorDash left their mark.

S&P 500 turns red hours before the market close

After going nowhere for much of the day in an uneventful trading session, US stocks sold off heavily in the final few hours of trading, with the S&P 500 finishing the day 2.1% lower. The selloff came after the Labor Department reported that the consumer price index, one measure of inflation, fell by 0.8% in April — the largest decline since the depths of the global financial crisis. All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closed out the day in the red, with real estate, industrial and financial stocks the worst performers. Asset managers were among the biggest fallers in the index, with BlackRock, Invesco, and Franklin Resources (the holding company of Franklin Templeton) all closing the day more than 7% lower.

In the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which lost 1.9%, 29 of its 30 constituent stocks delivered a negative day, with Walmart’s 0.1% gain the only positive.

Oil prices fell slightly during the day, but WTI Crude contracts for June delivery remain over $25 a barrel.