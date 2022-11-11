Daily market commentary: The US dollar looks set to end the week on the back foot

Forex

The US dollar looks set to end the week on the back foot, following the release of US inflation data on Thursday, which was lower than predicted. The greenback fell more than 2.5% in relation to other major currencies, and stock indices recorded their best day of recent times, as the mood in the markets shifted towards greater risk appetite. US inflation slowed down in October, raising the hopes of investors that the Federal Reserve will now reconsider the pace of its monetary policy tightening.