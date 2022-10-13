Daily market commentary: The US dollar is trading flat with investors focused on the release of US inflation data

Steffy Bogdanova
October 13, 2022 1:36 pm

Forex

The US dollar is trading flat as the European session gets underway this Thursday, with investors focused on the release of US inflation data later today. This promises to be quite a momentous occasion, as these numbers may hold the key for the performance of the US dollar, and also provide direction for the wider financial markets. A lower-than-expected CPI reading, which in this case will be anything less than eight percent, may allow the Fed to take the foot off the accelerator of monetary policy tightening. Such a scenario could create scope for a softer dollar and allow a recovery in risk appetite in the markets.

Daily Market Commentary

On the other hand, should US inflation surprise to the upside, the Federal Reserve will be unlikely to deviate from its current path of hiking rates and reducing the balance sheet, in which case further dollar gains can be expected.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

Disclaimer: opinions are personal to the authors and do not reflect the opinions of LeapRate. This is not a trading advice.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: