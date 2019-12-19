LeapRate
Daily market commentary: The US dollar is showing weakness

Market News  Carlo Alberto De Casa December 19, 2019 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Daily Market News

ActivTrades’ Market Analysts have prepared for LeapRate their daily commentary on traditional markets for December 19, 2019. This is not a trading advice. See details below:

FOREX

The US dollar is showing weakness in the aftermath of President Trump’s impeachment. The Dollar Index is down by 0.1% this Thursday, following the vote by the House of Representatives to impeach Donald Trump, who must now face trial by the Senate.

It is very unlikely that the Republican-dominated chamber will vote to oust the President, however the loss of political capital ahead of the 2020 election contest may prove meaningful. Elsewhere, the big news came from Sweden, where the Riksbank raised interest rates to zero, bringing an end to several years in negative territory.

Despite this change the Swedish krona’s reaction was feeble, probably because the news was widely expected and the Scandinavian currency had already gained 2% against the euro over the last month.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

