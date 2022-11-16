Daily market commentary: The pound lost ground to other major currencies, following the release of UK inflation data

Forex

The pound lost ground to other major currencies on Wednesday morning, following the release of UK inflation data. Consumer prices rose by 11.1% during the month of October, compared with the same period of the previous year – the steepest increase in more than 40 years. These numbers will exacerbate concerns over the growth prospects of the British economy, with a perfect storm of rising prices, higher interest rates and fiscal austerity looming on the horizon.