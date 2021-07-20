Daily market commentary: The pound continues to lose ground, following yesterday’s sharp decline

FOREX

The pound continues to lose ground on the other major currencies during early Tuesday trading, following yesterday’s sharp decline which was the biggest versus the euro and the dollar since April. Investors are concerned by the escalation in the number of new cases in the UK attributed to the Delta variant, which is happening despite large segments of the population being fully vaccinated. This dynamic coincided with yesterday’s lifting of almost all restrictions in the UK, which appears to have compounded fears that if allowed to run free through children and the sizeable numbers of adults refusing to be vaccinated, the virus will remain a threat to the nation’s health system and may force a new shutdown of the economy somewhere down the line. It is clear that the markets aren’t responding positively to the, perhaps untimely, lifting of almost all COVID-related restrictions, seeing in such strategy the danger of perpetuating the cycle of opening up and shutting down as new variants start to undermine hopes of a virus free future promised by the vaccines.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior analyst, ActivTrades