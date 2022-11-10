Daily market commentary: The greenback is trading almost flat

Forex

As Thursday’s European session gets underway, the US dollar is holding on to the gains of the previous session. The greenback is trading almost flat as investors await the release later in the day of US CPI figures for October. A figure below 8% could allow the central bank to be less assertive and hike rates by 50 basis point in December, instead of the 75 already priced-in to the value of the greenback. Such a scenario would create scope for dollar weakness.