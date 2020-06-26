Daily market commentary: The dollar index remains stable

FOREX

After two days of solid gains, the dollar index remains stable during early Friday trading. Fears that a virus resurgence could hinder the economic recovery have played in favour of safe havens, with the greenback one of the main beneficiaries. At the same time, many investors remain trustful that, as economies reopen for business, the stimulus action of governments and central banks will ignite a quick V-shaped recovery. There is therefore a degree of uncertainty that has characterised the markets this week, with an oscillation between confidence and fear driving investors’ risk appetite.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

Gold spot price is steady above $1,760, having achieved a 7½-year high. Despite the recovery of the dollar seen in the last 48 hours, the price is resilient to decline, confirming a significant investor interest for the yellow metal. Technically the main scenario still appears positive, and we could be in a consolidation phase, with the market trying to gain strength for potential further rallies, which will have more chance of success if stocks decline and risk-off mode comes back.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades