Daily market commentary: The gold price breaks its previous high once again

FOREX

A quiet session so far this Wednesday in which the euro is showing modest gains versus the dollar and other safe havens. Investor bias towards the single currency appears to be positive, reflecting hopes of a quick economic recovery as well as greater harmony between the different member states in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Tomorrow’s Eurogroup meeting will be one to watch; the finance ministers of the EU member states will meet and vote to choose the replacement for the outgoing president Mario Centeno. The choice will either confirm the current perception of a more peaceful coexistence between north and south, which will be positive for the euro, or reopen old wounds that will weigh down on the single currency.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

The gold price has once again broken its previous high. Investors are still buying stocks but it seems they want to be covered in case of any market correction. It is little surprise that the original safe haven is continuing its rally, simply because the number of buyers is comfortably exceeding the number of sellers.

It is worth pointing out that in March there wasn’t an immediate panic selling of gold but in the very short-term bullion was sold as investors were looking for easy cash in order to avoid margin calls from other losing positions. This could happen again temporarily if there was a violent correction on indices but the long-term direction is clearly positive.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades