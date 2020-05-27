Daily market commentary: The dollar is gaining ground

FOREX

The dollar is gaining ground to other major currencies in early trading on Wednesday, as the mood on markets shows signs of leaning more towards risk aversion. Investors are looking for the safety of the dollar as Sino-American tensions once again threaten to escalate and derail the positive sentiment that has prevailed over the last few days. The latest focus of tension between the world’s two largest economies is arising as China prepares to implement a new security law in Hong Kong and the US hints at retaliating with sanctions. Such an escalation is likely to hinder risk appetite, increasing the appeal of refuge assets.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

A risk on approach continues to prevail on stock markets with investors switching a percentage of their portfolio back to shares in the last few weeks with this trend persisting in the last two days.

Despite the temporary weakening of the greenback, bullion is suffering in the current climate. The spot price declined again to trade near $1,700 as investors are seeing less urgency of having a significant percentage of gold in their portfolio for the time being. Technically we have seen the breakdown of the support level placed at $1,725, with $1,700 the next target while there is space for a further correction down to $1,675 if the risk on scenario persists.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades