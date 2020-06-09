Daily market commentary: The dollar is gaining ground

FOREX

The dollar is gaining ground to other major currencies during early Tuesday trading, as investors readjust their positioning in relation to the greenback ahead of tomorrow’s Federal Reserve meeting. The extraordinary surprise caused by Friday’s employment numbers, with 2.5 million new jobs created in the US during the month of May, shifted market expectation on tomorrow’s Fed meeting. It is now seen as less likely that the American central bank will issue forward guidance contemplating negative interest rates, something that many investors had started preparing for and triggered dollar losses exceeding 3% between late May and early June.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

After the surprising run of positive trading sessions in the last few days, stocks are slipping, and we are seeing a temporary return of risk-off. It’s not a big surprise seeing oil declining in this scenario, while gold is gaining strength as liquidity flows back into bullion markets, despite the recovery of the greenback. The spot price of gold has broken through the resistance level of $1,700 and the recovery seems likely to continue if there are further declines on stocks. Vice versa a fall below the recent bottom of $1,680 would be seen by markets as a negative signal, opening space to sellers.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades