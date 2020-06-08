Daily market commentary: The oil price starts the new week in green

FOREX

After Friday’s strong emotions, the Dollar Index is pretty much flat on the day as the foreign exchange market pauses for breath during early Monday trading. Against all expectations and predictions, the US economy added 2.5 million jobs during May, a sign that the economic recovery may be faster than expected. As the future looks a little brighter it is now more likely that at this week’s meeting the Fed will decide to keep decisions on hold, a stark change from only a few days ago, when more easing was widely expected. This change in perspective is providing support to the dollar.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

The strong US jobs figures released on Friday have added more fuel to the rally on stocks, keeping alive the risk on scenario that has prevailed over the last few weeks. Negative rates now seem less likely and the gold price has declined below $1,700 as investors are seeing less urgency of adding yellow metal to their portfolio while there is still appetite for shares.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades