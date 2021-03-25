Daily market commentary: Stocks managed to edge slightly higher in Europe

GOLD

Gold remains stuck in a lateral trading range around $1,730, waiting for a clear direction as traders remain uncertain about the next step for bullion. Indeed, there is a mix of factors which could move gold in both directions. Bullish theories are supported by the huge liquidity injected into the system by central banks in the last few months, while uncertainty remains just around the corner with any significant correction of stocks likely to trigger a fresh rally for bullion. On the flip side, “inflation” and “tapering” are the two main words worrying the gold market.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades